Russia: Powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Kamchatka Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Tsunami alert

Tsunami waves observed in Kamchatka Peninsula

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for the region. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property due to this earthquake. However, the tremor did cause waves as high as four meters in some parts of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Coastal towns like Severo-Kurilsk were evacuated, and residents were advised to move away from shorelines immediately.