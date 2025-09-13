Tesla sued for favoring H-1B visa holders over US citizens

Plaintiffs claim they were excluded from jobs

Taub was told some roles were "H-1B only," while Brander couldn't get interviews despite past contract work with Tesla.

The suit points out that Tesla hired about 1,355 H-1B workers in 2024 while laying off over 6,000 US employees.

It also accuses Tesla of "wage theft" due to pay gaps between visa holders and Americans doing similar jobs.

Plaintiffs want damages; the case is pending in federal court.