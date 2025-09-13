Tesla sued for favoring H-1B visa holders over US citizens
Tesla is being sued for allegedly giving hiring preference to H-1B visa holders instead of qualified US citizens, aiming to cut labor costs.
The lawsuit, filed in 2024, says American applicants were denied interviews even when they met all the requirements.
Plaintiffs Scott Taub and Sofia Brander claim they were excluded from jobs because they didn't need visa sponsorship.
Taub was told some roles were "H-1B only," while Brander couldn't get interviews despite past contract work with Tesla.
The suit points out that Tesla hired about 1,355 H-1B workers in 2024 while laying off over 6,000 US employees.
It also accuses Tesla of "wage theft" due to pay gaps between visa holders and Americans doing similar jobs.
Plaintiffs want damages; the case is pending in federal court.