Explainer: Why silver prices are skyrocketing in India Business Oct 13, 2025

Silver is suddenly a hot topic in India—local prices have jumped up to 10% higher than what's seen globally, all thanks to a serious supply crunch.

The rush for silver has gotten so intense that some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have paused new sign-ups just to protect investors from paying inflated costs.

This isn't just an India problem either—worldwide, demand for silver has outpaced supply for four straight years.