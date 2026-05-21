ExportAI expected approval from Export-Import Bank to protect AI lead
Business
The US is about to roll out the ExportAI Initiative, a new push to get American AI tech out into the world and keep its lead over China.
The program, expected to be approved by the Export-Import Bank today, builds on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last July to make sure U.S.-made AI stays competitive globally.
ExportAI will offer insurance and financing
ExportAI will offer things like insurance and financing for companies exporting advanced AI, including deals involving high-tech chips from firms like NVIDIA.
This move comes as China steps up its own AI game (last month, Chinese company DeepSeek launched a free open-source model for Huawei chips).