EY US launches $100 million rewards program for upskilling and impact
Business
EY US just rolled out a $100 million rewards program to celebrate employees for leveling up their skills, driving innovation, and making a real impact.
The cool part? Anyone at any level can get recognized, and shout-outs happen in real time between colleagues.
EY outlines categories and career residency
The program breaks recognition into three categories: "Everyday leadership" (for teamwork and learning), "Transformation that drives measurable results" (for tech and growth wins), and "Game-changing impact for the enterprise" (for work that leaves a lasting mark).
It's all part of EY's bigger push to help employees grow, including their new Career Residency that mixes hands-on experience with skill-building, gearing everyone up for the future of work.