FAA certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7 after years of scrutiny
What's the story
Boeing's 737 MAX 7, the smallest variant of its best-selling aircraft family, has been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The approval comes nearly a decade after its maiden flight and is a major milestone for Boeing. The certification process involved technical fixes, safety assessments, and hundreds of test flights. The company can now start delivering these planes to customers and generating revenue from them.
Approval details
Prolonged review of MAX 7
The FAA's approval of the 737 MAX 7 comes after years of intense regulatory scrutiny.
The global Boeing 737 MAX fleet was grounded in March 2019 after two devastating crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 (189 fatalities) and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019 (157 fatalities).
Both involved the 737 MAX 8 variant and were linked to faulty design in the automated MCAS flight control software.
Company statement
Certification clears major hurdle for Boeing's recovery process
In response to the FAA's approval, Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, "This important certification validates the rigor of our airplane's design and recognizes the determination and resilience of our 737 MAX development team."
The certification also clears a major hurdle in Boeing's recovery process as it looks to ramp up production of its MAX family.
Production ramp-up
Boeing awaits FAA certification for 737 MAX 10
Boeing is also waiting for FAA certification of the 737 MAX 10, the last member of the MAX family still under regulatory review.
CEO Kelly Ortberg, who took over after an Alaska Airlines incident in January 2024, has made manufacturing quality and regulatory compliance key to Boeing's turnaround strategy.
The company has already received FAA approval to gradually increase production and recently opened a new MAX assembly line in Everett, Washington.