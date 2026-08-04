FAA certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7 after years of scrutiny

The FAA's approval of the 737 MAX 7 comes after years of intense regulatory scrutiny.

The global Boeing 737 MAX fleet was grounded in March 2019 after two devastating crashes: Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018 (189 fatalities) and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019 (157 fatalities).

Both involved the 737 MAX 8 variant and were linked to faulty design in the automated MCAS flight control software.