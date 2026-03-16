Networks could lose licenses over US-Iran war coverage: FCC chair

Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has warned US television networks that they could lose their broadcast licenses if their coverage of the ongoing conflict with Iran doesn't meet "public interest" standards. The warning comes after President Donald Trump criticized media coverage of the war. In a post on X, Carr said broadcasters spreading "hoaxes and news distortions" should "correct course."

Controversy erupts Democrats slam FCC chair's comments The FCC chair's comments have drawn criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans, who are worried about potential threats to press freedom. California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the remarks on X, arguing that threatening licenses over war coverage would violate constitutional protections. He wrote, "If Trump doesn't like your coverage of the war, his FCC will pull your broadcast license. That is flagrantly unconstitutional."

Twitter Post Take a look at Carr's post Constitutional law 101:



“No one has a First Amendment right to a license or to monopolize a radio frequency; to deny a station license because ‘the public interest’ requires it ‘is not a denial of free speech.’” Supreme Court in Red Lion quoting NBC v. United States, 319 U. S.… https://t.co/0fcQmQuQJw — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 14, 2026

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Presidential endorsement Trump backs Carr's warning Trump endorsed Carr's warning and accused some news organizations of spreading false information about the conflict. He wrote on Truth Social, "I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr... looking at the licenses of some of these corrupt and highly unpatriotic 'news' organizations." The president stressed that broadcasters have access to US airwaves and shouldn't use them to "perpetuate lies."

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