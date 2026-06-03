FDA warns Zydus Lifesciences over Baddi purified talc failing USP
Business
Zydus Lifesciences just received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh.
The issue? technical observations regarding the use of purified talc that did not meet current USP requirements, though it is not tied to any recent FDA visit.
Production unaffected, Zydus Lifesciences shares rise
Zydus says the warning won't disrupt its production or supply, and it is already fixing things on schedule.
After the news broke, Zydus shares dipped 3% but are currently trading about 1% up, showing investors aren't too worried.
The stock is actually up 17% so far this year.