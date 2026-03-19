Fed holds interest rates as US-Iran war fuels inflation fears

The US Federal Reserve has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5%-3.75%. The decision comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and signs of slowing economic momentum. The central bank also revised its inflation outlook, projecting a rise in its preferred inflation measure to 2.7% by end-2026 due to potential price pressures from the Iran conflict.

Inflation forecast Fed revises inflation outlook The Fed's updated Summary of Economic Projections shows an increase in headline PCE inflation from 2.4% to 2.7%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile components, also rose from 2.5% to 2.7%. The central bank's decision comes as it tries to balance its dual mandate of keeping inflation close to the 2% target and promoting employment amid heightened Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions.

Market reaction Indian equities expected to have muted response Analysts expect a muted response from Indian equities to the Fed outcome, given that the policy stance was in line with expectations. However, JM Financial warned that hawkish commentary has reinforced risk-off sentiment in markets. They added that while rate cut expectations for 2026 had already been trimmed, the ongoing Middle East conflict and rising oil shock risks have led markets to fully push back rate cut expectations to 2027.

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Investor sentiment Fed's hawkish tone leads to sell-off in bonds, equities The overall tone of the Fed's statement was interpreted as hawkish by markets, leading to a sell-off in bonds and equities. Bond yields rose by 7-8 basis points, while equities fell by 1.36%. However, Naveen Vyas of Anand Rathi Global Finance said that markets have already priced in much of the uncertainty and anticipate a neutral market reaction to an unchanged policy stance.

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