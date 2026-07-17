Federal Bank reports Q1 profit up 36.5% to ₹1,177cr
Business
Federal Bank just posted a big win for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with net profit up 36.5% year over year to ₹1,177 crore.
This boost came from strong net interest income, which climbed 26%, and better asset quality.
Federal Bank GNPA 1.52% NNPA 0.18%
The bank's loan health improved, as gross nonperforming assets dropped to 1.52% and net nonperforming assets fell to 0.18%.
Provisions were also much lower at ₹317.7 crore, compared with the last quarter and the last year.
Federal Bank deposits and advances jump
Federal Bank's total deposits rose, reaching while net advances jumped.
The domestic loan book grew, and the capital adequacy ratio stayed strong, showing the bank is financially stable right now.