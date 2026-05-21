Federal Reserve proposes Fed-access accounts for fintech and crypto firms

Regional Fed banks pause nontraditional applications

Traditional banks aren't thrilled, saying these accounts could bring more risks if rules aren't tight enough.

Crypto firms like Kraken are pretty happy about it, though, since it could make moving money easier for them.

Even inside the Fed there is debate; Governor Michael Barr is against it over concerns about possible loopholes for illegal activity.

For now, regional Fed banks have been told to temporarily pause decisions on pending applications from nontraditional firms.