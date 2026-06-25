Ferrari's marketing chief leaves amid Luce controversy
What's the story
Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera has decided to leave the company after 16 years of service. The announcement comes just weeks after the controversial launch of Ferrari's first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Luce. Massimiliano Di Silvestre, former head of BMW Italy, will take over from Galliera on July 1.
Transition details
Galliera's departure pre-planned, not directly linked to Luce criticism
Ferrari has confirmed that Galliera's decision to leave was made some time ago and is not directly related to the backlash over the Luce. The company said he had "decided to embark on a new chapter in his professional journey." CEO Benedetto Vigna acknowledged Galliera's significant contribution to Ferrari's growth and global brand strength during his tenure.
EV controversy
Design departure from traditional Ferrari aesthetics sparks outrage
The Luce, a collaboration with ex-Apple design chief Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio, drew mixed reactions from Ferrari fans and investors. The car's design was a major departure from traditional Ferrari aesthetics, leading to a drop of more than 8% in Milan-listed shares and over 5% in New York-listed shares after its reveal. Even former Chairman Luca di Montezemolo criticized the design, saying, "We're risking the destruction of an icon."
EV prospects
Despite backlash, strong interest in Luce has been reported
Despite the initial backlash, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has said that there is strong interest in the Luce. The four-door EV starts at €550,000 ($640,000) with deliveries expected to begin in Q4 2026. Ferrari will likely give investors a better idea of demand for this controversial model when it announces its second-quarter results on July 30.