Ferrari's marketing chief leaves amid Luce controversy

EV controversy

Design departure from traditional Ferrari aesthetics sparks outrage

The Luce, a collaboration with ex-Apple design chief Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio, drew mixed reactions from Ferrari fans and investors. The car's design was a major departure from traditional Ferrari aesthetics, leading to a drop of more than 8% in Milan-listed shares and over 5% in New York-listed shares after its reveal. Even former Chairman Luca di Montezemolo criticized the design, saying, "We're risking the destruction of an icon."