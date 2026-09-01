Fibe to raise ₹750cr for lending and AI upgrades
Business
Fibe, a digital lending platform, is gearing up to raise ₹750 crore in fresh funding.
The plan? Strengthen its lending arm, cover business needs, and seriously upgrade its tech and AI tools.
All this is about making digital loans faster and more accessible.
Fiscal 2026: ₹7,614cr disbursed, AI checks
In fiscal 2026, Fibe processed about 1.31 million loan applications each month and disbursed ₹7,614 crore in new loans.
Its assets nearly doubled in two years, jumping from ₹4,064 crore to ₹8,603 crore, and profits soared from ₹114 crore to ₹257 crore.
The secret sauce: Fibe's AI-driven credit system that checks everything from income estimates to behavior patterns before approving applicants.