FIIs make a strong comeback, buying Indian stocks worth ₹3,000cr

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have returned to the Indian equity market with a bang. After months of selling, they have bought over ₹3,000 crore worth of stocks in the secondary market between October 7 and October 14. The buying spree comes as a surprise to many market watchers and has coincided with a steady uptrend in benchmark indices such as Sensex and Nifty .

Market activity FIIs also invest in primary market FIIs have also shown strong participation in the primary market, investing over ₹7,600 crore. Provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that FIIs bought another ₹162 crore on October 15. The renewed buying has come as Sensex and Nifty have gained some 3% each since early October. The BSE MidCap index has jumped 3.4% while SmallCap index has gained 1.7%.

Investor outlook Short-term rebound or sustainable inflow? The sudden change in foreign flows has surprised many. Some see it as a short-term rebound while others credit it to improving corporate earnings prospects and stabilizing macroeconomic conditions. Sunny Agrawal of SBI Securities said, "Investors are hopeful of a positive outcome on the India-US trade agreement within the next 30-60 days, which could remove a key overhang." However, he added that whether these inflows sustain or turn volatile remains to be seen.