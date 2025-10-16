Power Mech wins ₹2,500cr BHEL contract for Telangana power plant
Power Mech Projects Limited just landed a massive ₹2,500 crore contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for the Singareni Super Thermal Power Project in Telangana.
Over the next 38 months, they'll handle everything from engineering to construction for this 800 MW plant.
PMPL will take care of coal and biomass handling, ash management, utilities, cooling towers, water treatment, fire protection—even all the civil and electrical work.
This project is part of India's bigger push to boost reliable power and keep up with growing energy needs.
PMPL already has a solid reputation for pulling off tough projects worldwide.
This win not only adds to their portfolio but also helps India balance its energy grid as renewables grow—making sure there's always enough power when we need it.