Foxconn and NVIDIA join forces for greener AI data centers

Foxconn's Kaohsiung K-1 AI data center in Taiwan will be getting NVIDIA 's advanced 800 VDC power setup, making it more efficient and ready for next-gen NVIDIA GPUs. Plus, Foxconn's Ingrasys team showed off new AI platforms like the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72—proving they're serious about leading in AI tech.

A supercomputer for Taiwan

The two companies are also teaming up with Taiwan's government to build an "AI factory" supercomputer using 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

This powerhouse is designed to speed up AI research and help drive innovation for big names like TSMC—pushing digital transformation across Taiwan.