Indian rupee hits 87.68 per US dollar, strongest in months Business Oct 16, 2025

The Indian rupee just hit 87.68 per US dollar—its strongest in almost two months—after a 40 paise boost on Thursday.

This follows a big leap on Wednesday too, marking the largest intraday gain in almost four months.

The rally is thanks to RBI stepping in, a softer global dollar, and some positive vibes at home.