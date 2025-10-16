Next Article
Indian rupee hits 87.68 per US dollar, strongest in months
Business
The Indian rupee just hit 87.68 per US dollar—its strongest in almost two months—after a 40 paise boost on Thursday.
This follows a big leap on Wednesday too, marking the largest intraday gain in almost four months.
The rally is thanks to RBI stepping in, a softer global dollar, and some positive vibes at home.
RBI's intervention steadies rupee
The Reserve Bank of India helped steady the rupee and kept speculators in check.
Meanwhile, Indian stock markets had a solid day: Sensex climbed 407 points to 83,013 and Nifty added 104 points to reach 25,428.
Foreign investors also joined the party, buying up ₹68.6 crore in stocks on October 15.
Even with global oil prices ticking up, the rupee held its ground.