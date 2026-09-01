FIIs buy ₹1,143cr while DIIs buy ₹1,847cr after August sell-off
On September 1, both foreign and domestic institutional investors (FIIs and DIIs) switched gears and became net buyers in Indian stocks.
FIIs picked up shares worth ₹1,143 crore, while DIIs grabbed even more at ₹1,847 crore.
This is a big change from August's heavy selling: FIIs had dumped ₹7,532 crore last month, with a massive sell-off just the day before.
Markets subdued as crude, yields rise
Even with this fresh buying spree, the markets didn't really celebrate.
The Nifty dropped by 24.60 points to close at 24,055.80, and Sensex declined 12.99 points, or 0.02%, to 76,944.28.
Rising crude oil prices, global bond yields, and ongoing geopolitical tensions kept investor mood cautious.
On the bright side, IT and telecom stocks managed some gains; banking, metals, and FMCG sectors lagged behind.