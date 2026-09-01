FIIs buy ₹1,143cr while DIIs buy ₹1,847cr after August sell-off

On September 1, both foreign and domestic institutional investors (FIIs and DIIs) switched gears and became net buyers in Indian stocks.

FIIs picked up shares worth ₹1,143 crore, while DIIs grabbed even more at ₹1,847 crore.

This is a big change from August's heavy selling: FIIs had dumped ₹7,532 crore last month, with a massive sell-off just the day before.