FIIs sell ₹5,027.36cr while DIIs buy ₹4,301.18cr as Nifty drops

Thursday was rough for Indian markets: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold off ₹5,027.36 crore in stocks, flipping from their buying spree just a day earlier.

The Nifty dropped to 23,063, its lowest in five months, with global jitters and worries over IRDAI's proposals for the insurance sector adding to the pressure.

On the bright side, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped in as buyers with ₹4,301.18 crore.