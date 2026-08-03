Finance Ministry approves raising EPF wage ceiling to ₹25,000
What's the story
The Finance Ministry has approved a proposal to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) to ₹25,000 per month. The move is aimed at expanding social security coverage in the organized private sector. The revised limit will come into effect only after receiving approval from the Union Cabinet.
Historical context
Last revision in September 2014
The wage ceiling for EPF and EPS was last revised in September 2014, when it was raised from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000.
The current proposal will extend mandatory coverage under these schemes to employees earning up to ₹25,000 per month in basic pay.
This means workers earning between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000 will also have to be enrolled under the schemes.
Financial impact
Increased compliance costs for employers
The revised wage ceiling is likely to increase compliance costs for employers as more employees will have to be covered under the EPF and EPS framework.
It will also increase the government's financial commitment toward the pension scheme.
Under EPS, employers contribute 8.33% of an employee's basic salary toward the pension fund, while the government contributes 1.16%.
The Employees's Pension Scheme has been allocated ₹11,144 crore in Union Budget for 2026-27.
Implementation details
Proposed changes will not affect central government employees
The change will apply only to establishments with 20 or more employees, where EPF and EPS coverage is mandatory.
Smaller establishments can join the scheme voluntarily but are not required to do so.
The proposal mainly affects employees in the organized private sector. Central government employees are covered under separate retirement benefit arrangements and are not part of EPS.
Transition phase
Implementation likely from April 1, 2027
A government official has said that employers will need sufficient time to update their payroll systems, compliance procedures, and other operational processes before the new rules come into effect.
As of now, the revised wage ceiling is expected to be implemented from April 1, 2027.
However, the final date of implementation will be decided only after Cabinet approval and considering how much time businesses would need to prepare for it.