FinTech Festival: Rohit Jain warns AI risks, launches forex facility

At the Global FinTech Festival 2026 in Mumbai, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rohit Jain got real about AI in financial services; yes, it's making things faster, cheaper and more accessible, but there are some big risks.

He pointed out that super speedy AI decisions can let small mistakes snowball into bigger problems.

Plus, depending on just a few technology companies for these tools could mean trouble if something goes wrong.