FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions sees Goldman Sachs buy, TPG exits
Business
Big moves at FirstCry's parent company, Brainbees Solutions: Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd purchased 68 lakh shares of Brainbees Solutions at ₹175 each on the NSE, for about ₹119 crore.
Meanwhile, private equity firm TPG has fully exited its investment, selling its 2.21% stake for ₹202 crore after being on board since 2021.
FirstCry shares trade below moving averages
FirstCry shares have been under pressure lately, opening at ₹181.55 this week and facing some bearish trends.
Still, the stock continues to trade in a downtrend, remains below key moving averages, and has a bearish bias.