FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions sees Goldman Sachs buy, TPG exits

Big moves at FirstCry's parent company, Brainbees Solutions: Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd purchased 68 lakh shares of Brainbees Solutions at ₹175 each on the NSE, for about ₹119 crore.

Meanwhile, private equity firm TPG has fully exited its investment, selling its 2.21% stake for ₹202 crore after being on board since 2021.