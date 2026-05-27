Why FirstCry parent's shares are down 50% from issue price

Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of e-commerce platform FirstCry, has witnessed a major drop in its share value. The company's stock fell over 6% today to ₹221.55 after it reported a net loss for the fourth quarter. The loss, however, was lower than what it had reported during the same period last year. With the latest price decline, it is now down over 50% from its issue price of ₹465 per share.

Financial performance Brainbees Solutions reports net loss of ₹48.2cr Brainbees Solutions reported a net loss of ₹48.2 crore for the fourth quarter, down from a loss of ₹111.5 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue also grew by 12% year-on-year to ₹2,162.6 crore during this period. Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter more than quadrupled to ₹70.1 crore from ₹15.9 crore in Q4 last year.

Margin growth Company's EBITDA margins expand to 3.2% The EBITDA margins of Brainbees Solutions expanded to 3.2% from last year's 0.8%. The company's India multi-channel business, a key margin driver, reported an 11.4% revenue growth over the last year. However, the vertical's Earnings Before Interest & Tax (EBIT) for the quarter fell by 12.7% year-on-year to ₹109.1 crore from ₹125 crore last year, with margins narrowing to 7.3% from earlier levels of 9.3%.

Advertisement