FirstCry Q2 FY27 revenue ₹2,396cr as net loss falls 75%
FirstCry, the kids-focused omnichannel retailer, just had a solid quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 14.1% to ₹2,396 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.
Even better, the company managed to shrink its net loss by a huge 75%, bringing it down to just ₹12.6 crore compared to last year.
FirstCry trims costs, halves H1 losses
FirstCry's growth isn't just about selling more: it's also about spending smarter.
Compared to last quarter, revenue rose 13.8%, while expenses grew 12.3% year-on-year.
The team cut back on employee costs and finance charges, even as they spent more on inventory.
All this helped push their half-year losses down by over half, showing their cost-cutting game is working.