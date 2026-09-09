Flipkart launches Flipkart Minutes app promising 10-minute delivery in India
Business
Flipkart just dropped a new app called Flipkart Minutes, promising to get products to your door in just 10 minutes.
Available on the Google Play Store for Android devices, the listing was updated on September 8; it's Flipkart's big move into India's fast-growing quick-commerce scene.
Flipkart competes with Blinkit and Zepto
The service taps into more than 1,000 dark stores across 120-130 cities, putting it head-to-head with Blinkit and Zepto.
You can grab everything from groceries and snacks to last-minute gifts like flowers or Bluetooth earphones, all delivered super fast, with discounts thrown in too.