Flipkart 'Flagship Fest' sale: Massive discounts on premium smartphones
Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Flagship Fest' sale in India with attractive deals and offers on premium smartphones. As part of the sale, which will end on May 14, the e-commerce giant is offering 10% instant discount on Citi Bank cards and an additional Rs. 500 off on EMI transactions with Citi Bank cards on orders above Rs. 20,000. Here are more details.
Realme X50 Pro 5G
The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available at Rs. 24,999 (MRP: Rs. 41,999). It features a pill-shaped cut-out, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 90Hz, 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
It has dual cameras on the front
Realme X50 Pro 5G offers quad rear cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) and an 8MP (f/2.2) dual-lens module.
Vivo X60 5G
Vivo X60 5G (12GB/256GB) can be bought at Rs. 41,990 as against its MRP of Rs. 46,990. It sports a punch-hole design and a 120Hz, 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The device runs on a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It has a 48MP main camera
The Vivo X60 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto snapper. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 mini is up for grabs at Rs. 61,900 (MRP: Rs. 69,900), including Rs. 6,000 off with HDFC Bank cards. It comes with an IP68-rated body and a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED display with Face ID feature. The smartphone is fueled by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,227mAh battery.
It offers a 12MP selfie camera
The iPhone 12 mini packs a dual rear camera module, including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front camera.
ASUS ROG Phone 5
ASUS ROG Phone 5 is listed at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999) along with additional Citi Bank offers. It has a 144Hz, 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen and an RGB light panel on the rear. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
It boasts of a 64MP main camera
The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro snapper. Up front, there is a 24MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.