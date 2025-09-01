Flipkart to acquire majority stake in entertainment platform Pinkvilla

What's in it for Flipkart?

If you love keeping up with movies, celebs, or what's trending online, this could mean cooler content and smarter shopping recs coming your way.

Flipkart says Pinkvilla's dedicated audience will help them leverage content as a key driver of growth.

With competition heating up in India's digital market—and Flipkart raising over ₹7,800 crore since March 2024—they're clearly betting that mixing culture and commerce is the next big thing.