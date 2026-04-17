Flipkart to enter movie, concert ticketing market

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is gearing up to enter India's growing movie and concert ticketing market. The company plans to launch its services in May this year, according to Reuters. This move will pit Flipkart against established players such as BookMyShow and Zomato's District, as it looks to tap into the growing demand for live events in India.

Market competition Timing of entry into market could boost Flipkart's position The move comes as India's live events and ticketing market has gained momentum in the past year. The demand for large-scale concerts, international tours, and sporting spectacles has surged, drawing thousands of fans across major cities. Flipkart hopes to leverage this trend by entering the market at a time when disposable incomes are rising and smartphone penetration is increasing in India.

Diversification strategy Food delivery service pilot in the works Along with its ticketing venture, Flipkart is also gearing up to pilot food delivery services from May. The company's foray into these competitive and low-margin sectors comes as part of a broader strategy to diversify its business operations. However, the timelines for these plans could change as the company continues to evolve its strategies in response to market conditions.

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