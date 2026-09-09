Flipkart to roll out 'Eat In' food delivery in Bengaluru
Flipkart is about to roll out its new food-delivery service Eat In, starting with Bengaluru.
They're testing it with employees first and plan to open it up citywide after September 15.
With this move, Flipkart is jumping into the ring with big names like Zomato and Swiggy, plus newer offerings like Rapido's Ownly.
Flipkart prioritizes quality over discounts
The food delivery game is crowded: Swiggy's budget app Toing already has 33 million weekly users, close behind Zomato's 35 million.
While rivals are chasing low prices and launching budget options, Flipkart says its focus will be on quality and reliability over just discounts.
CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said Flipkart wanted to offer customers something beyond lower prices, including selection, service, reliability, and the overall experience.
They're also working on lower commissions for restaurants through ONDC, hoping that helps them win both customers and partners.