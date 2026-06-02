Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman . The suit alleges that the AI company knowingly released a dangerous product, ChatGPT, which could harm users. The 83-page complaint claims that the chatbot has assisted mass shooters in "deadly rampages," driven vulnerable people to suicide, impaired critical thinking skills of users, and made minors addicted to it.

Allegations OpenAI prioritized profit over user safety, lawsuit alleges The lawsuit further alleges that OpenAI has prioritized profit over user safety. It claims the company marketed ChatGPT as safe and reliable, even for children, without warning users about its potential dangers. Uthmeier's office is also seeking to hold Altman personally liable for the alleged harm he has caused to Florida residents due to his conduct as CEO.

Legal action Uthmeier expects other states to follow Florida's lead Along with personal liability, the lawsuit also seeks to compel OpenAI to comply with obligations under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Uthmeier has said he expects other states to follow Florida's lead in filing similar lawsuits against OpenAI. He believes that both Altman and his company could be liable for potentially up to billions of dollars in penalties.

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Legal challenges OpenAI also being sued in Canada over mass shooting OpenAI is also being sued by seven families of victims from the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting in Canada. The families allege that the shooter used ChatGPT to plan the attack and that OpenAI did nothing to prevent it. In August, OpenAI said it is "continuing to improve how our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress."

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