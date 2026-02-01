Budget 2026: ₹20,000cr outlay announced for carbon capture and storage
What's the story
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a major push for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technology in the 2026 Budget. The government plans to invest ₹20,000 crore over the next five years to scale up CCUS across five key industrial sectors: power, cement, refinery, steel and chemicals. This move is part of India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
Technological advancement
CCUS technologies to be implemented at scale
The Finance Minister said that the CCUS technologies will be implemented at scale, achieving higher readiness levels. This will be backed by a ₹20,000 crore outlay over the next five years. The announcement comes as part of the government's efforts to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in India.
Research and development
CCUS R&D roadmap
The CCUS R&D Roadmap, developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), is a strategic guide for decarbonizing sectors with limited viable alternatives. It provides thematic priorities and funding pathways to accelerate CCUS development. The roadmap also emphasizes the importance of enabling frameworks such as skilled human capital, regulatory and safety standards, and early shared infrastructure for large-scale CCUS deployment.