Food prices fall for 4th month, brings overall inflation down

Food prices in India kept falling for the fourth month straight, with retail food inflation at -2.28% in September 2024—a big drop from August's -0.64%. This helped push overall consumer price inflation down to 1.54%, an 8-year low.

Vegetable prices plunged by over 21% compared to last year The main reason for cheaper food? Vegetable prices plunged by over 21% compared to last year, and pulses dropped by about 15%.

Cereal prices also cooled off, making daily staples a bit easier on wallets.

Not everything got cheaper Not everything got cheaper—rice, wheat, meat, and eggs all saw modest price hikes.

Edible oils and fruits actually jumped up a lot (over 18% and nearly 10%), mostly because of global trends and a weaker rupee.

Better monsoons, solid harvests, good buffer stocks Better monsoons, solid harvests, good buffer stocks, and more imports (especially for pulses) all played a part in bringing many prices down.

For example, arhar dal is almost 30% cheaper than it was at the start of the year thanks to these factors.