HCLTech to give employees pay hike this October

Despite raises, net profit remained steady at ₹4,235 crore

Even with these raises, HCLTech's net profit held steady at ₹4,235 crore—same as last year. Revenue did see a healthy 11% jump to ₹31,942 crore.

Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the company is still investing in new tech and upskilling its people, even though the business climate isn't easy right now.