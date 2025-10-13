HCLTech to give employees pay hike this October
HCLTech is giving its employees a pay bump this October, following its latest Q2 FY26 results.
The average hike for Indian staff is about 7%, and eligibility for the hike depends on your performance and how long you've been with the company.
Despite raises, net profit remained steady at ₹4,235 crore
Even with these raises, HCLTech's net profit held steady at ₹4,235 crore—same as last year. Revenue did see a healthy 11% jump to ₹31,942 crore.
Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra said the company is still investing in new tech and upskilling its people, even though the business climate isn't easy right now.
Junior-level staff saw smaller hikes earlier this year
Earlier this year (January 2025), junior-level staff saw smaller hikes of 1-4%, with top performers getting the higher end.
Eligibility depends on both your role duration and how well you're doing—lateral hires and high achievers got extra attention.