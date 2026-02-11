Ford lost $8.2 billion in 2025, mostly due to EVs
Ford just reported an $8.2 billion loss for 2025, mostly because it's making big changes to its electric vehicle plans.
They scrapped the next-gen F-150 Lightning pickup and some electric vans, and ended a battery partnership—moves that cost them $19.5 billion in charges.
Ford is retooling a battery plant for energy storage systems
To bounce back, Ford is retooling a joint venture's Kentucky battery park into a fully owned subsidiary for stationary energy storage systems.
Their Model e division still lost $4.8 billion.
Meanwhile, their commercial (Ford Pro) and traditional (Ford Blue) divisions stayed profitable.
Ford thinks their EV division could turn a profit by 2029
Even with these losses, Ford pulled in $187 billion revenue and expects things to improve: they're increasing their focus on hybrids and think their EV division could finally turn a profit by 2029.
The shift shows how carmakers are adjusting as pure EV demand cools off and they are emphasizing hybrids.