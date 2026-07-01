Foreign buying of Indian bonds hits record after tax relief

Market response

Surge in foreign investment

The introduction of new bonds in the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) category also contributed to the increased attractiveness of Indian debt. The surge in foreign investment is almost double the previous monthly record of ₹23,900 crore set in August 2024. "The number of steps, tax cuts, currency stability, delayed hike expectations and receding fiscal risks, may have all given a good reason for foreign investors to purchase Indian bonds," said Dhiraj Nim from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.