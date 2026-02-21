Foreign investors pour ₹16,912 crore into Indian equities in February
Business
Foreign investors have pumped about ₹16,912 crore into Indian equities so far this month, reversing January's heavy outflow.
Year-to-date net outflow is about ₹19,050 crore.
Improved trade ties with Europe could boost capital flows to India
More foreign money means better market liquidity and stronger investor confidence—good news for anyone tracking stocks or thinking about investing.
Analysts expect FPI inflows to continue through FY26.
Financial services see biggest inflow, IT sector sees most outflow
Strong Q3 earnings sparked a shift: FIIs loaded up on financial services (₹6,175 crore) but pulled back from IT stocks (selling almost ₹11,000 crore) due to concerns around AI.
Capital goods also saw more action, and debt inflows hit ₹10,930 crore—showing investors are getting choosier about where they put their money.