Foreign investors pour ₹16,912 crore into Indian equities in February

More foreign money means better market liquidity and stronger investor confidence—good news for anyone tracking stocks or thinking about investing. Analysts expect FPI inflows to continue through FY26.

Financial services see biggest inflow, IT sector sees most outflow

Strong Q3 earnings sparked a shift: FIIs loaded up on financial services (₹6,175 crore) but pulled back from IT stocks (selling almost ₹11,000 crore) due to concerns around AI.

Capital goods also saw more action, and debt inflows hit ₹10,930 crore—showing investors are getting choosier about where they put their money.