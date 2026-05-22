Foreign investors pull nearly ₹18,000cr from India's financial sector

Financial stocks see ₹91,000cr selloff Jan-Apr

Financial stocks have been hit hard this year, with over ₹91,000 crore sold between January and April, and Bank Nifty dropped nearly 7% over the past month.

Other sectors saw big moves too: oil and gas lost ₹6,885 crore and telecom dropped ₹2,542 crore.

Meanwhile, overseas investors bought ₹11,395 crore across four sectors, with nearly 60% of the inflows going to services, thanks to companies like Adani Ports.

ICICI Securities's Pankaj Pandey thinks upcoming MSCI index changes could help bring some foreign money back and steady things a bit.