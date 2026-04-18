Foreign investors return to Indian equities with nearly ₹4,800cr
Business
Foreign investors have made a comeback in Indian equities, putting in nearly ₹4,800 crore just this week (ending April 17, 2026).
Big inflows on April 13 and 16 helped offset a minor dip midweek.
This shift comes as the rupee steadies and tensions in West Asia ease up with a recent cease-fire.
FPIs record nearly ₹45,000cr April outflows
The Reserve Bank of India's moves to support the rupee and calming geopolitical vibes have made India more attractive for foreign money, at least for now.
Still, if you zoom out to April as a whole, FPIs have actually pulled out almost ₹45,000 crore so far, with experts saying investors are staying cautious because of ongoing U.S.-Iran talks and global uncertainty.