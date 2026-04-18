Foreign investors return to Indian equities with nearly ₹4,800cr

FPIs record nearly ₹45,000cr April outflows

The Reserve Bank of India's moves to support the rupee and calming geopolitical vibes have made India more attractive for foreign money, at least for now.

Still, if you zoom out to April as a whole, FPIs have actually pulled out almost ₹45,000 crore so far, with experts saying investors are staying cautious because of ongoing U.S.-Iran talks and global uncertainty.