Former WEF director Richter says India advancing AI and manufacturing
India is making real moves in artificial intelligence (AI) and manufacturing, catching global attention.
Frank-Jurgen Richter, former World Economic Forum director, thinks India's reforms (like cutting red tape and fighting corruption) are helping it stand out compared to Europe's slower progress.
He pointed to Prime Minister Modi's vision of India as an AI leader and said the country is "India is moving in the same direction and is trying to apply AI in manufacturing" to becoming a global force.
Richter warns India against protectionism
Richter believes that keeping policies open and encouraging foreign investment are key for India to keep growing.
He cautioned against protectionism, saying it could slow things down.
Despite tough times worldwide, he feels positive about India's future in tech: India's commitment to Industry 4.0 shows just how much potential there is.