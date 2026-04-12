Former WEF director Richter says India advancing AI and manufacturing Business Apr 12, 2026

India is making real moves in artificial intelligence (AI) and manufacturing, catching global attention.

Frank-Jurgen Richter, former World Economic Forum director, thinks India's reforms (like cutting red tape and fighting corruption) are helping it stand out compared to Europe's slower progress.

He pointed to Prime Minister Modi's vision of India as an AI leader and said the country is "India is moving in the same direction and is trying to apply AI in manufacturing" to becoming a global force.