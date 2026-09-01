Fortune Hospitality and Infra announce ₹60,000cr AI data center park
Big news for tech in Telangana: Hyderabad-based Fortune Hospitality and Infra is announcing plans to develop a massive AI data center park near Hyderabad with a ₹60,000-crore investment.
The project covers 170 acres and is expected to bring around 1,000 direct jobs and up to 4,000 more indirectly.
Full 2,000 MVA by December 2034
This park will power everything from AI and cloud computing to high-performance tech needs, with four huge modules rolling out in phases.
The first phase goes live by December 2027, and full build-out could see the project receive its full 2,000 MVA requirement by December 2034. At full build-out, cumulative investment could rise to ₹1 lakh crore.
Telangana is quickly becoming a hot spot for big tech projects, especially after TCS subsidiary HyperVault's recent announcement of a large-scale AI data center campus in Hyderabad.