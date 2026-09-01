Fortune Hospitality and Infra announce ₹60,000cr AI data center park

This park will power everything from AI and cloud computing to high-performance tech needs, with four huge modules rolling out in phases.

The first phase goes live by December 2027, and full build-out could see the project receive its full 2,000 MVA requirement by December 2034. At full build-out, cumulative investment could rise to ₹1 lakh crore.

Telangana is quickly becoming a hot spot for big tech projects, especially after TCS subsidiary HyperVault's recent announcement of a large-scale AI data center campus in Hyderabad.