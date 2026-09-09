Fox $22 billion Roku deal faces DOJ 2nd request

The DOJ is worried that if Fox owns both its huge content library (including Tubi) and Roku, it could give itself an unfair advantage, like pushing its own shows or ads on Roku while making things tougher for rival platforms.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch says both companies will stay independent if the deal goes through, but regulators are not convinced yet.

The deal is expected to close sometime in the first half of 2027.