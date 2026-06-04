Foxconn and Intel partner to build scalable AI server racks
Foxconn and Intel have just announced a partnership to build smarter, more scalable server racks for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centers.
They're combining Intel's processors and AI accelerators with Foxconn's manufacturing know-how, aiming to handle the heavy workloads of massive AI models.
Expect upgrades like faster connections, better system monitoring, and improved cooling, basically making sure these servers can keep up as AI gets bigger.
Foxconn-Intel push edge, Foxconn-SK Group memory
This collaboration isn't stopping at data centers. The duo plans to bring their technology to edge computing and real-world AI applications in areas like robotics, cars, smart cities, and factories.
Plus, Foxconn is teaming up with South Korea's SK Group on advanced memory technology for large-scale AI data centers and servers.