Foxconn and Intel partner to build scalable AI server racks Business Jun 04, 2026

Foxconn and Intel have just announced a partnership to build smarter, more scalable server racks for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centers.

They're combining Intel's processors and AI accelerators with Foxconn's manufacturing know-how, aiming to handle the heavy workloads of massive AI models.

Expect upgrades like faster connections, better system monitoring, and improved cooling, basically making sure these servers can keep up as AI gets bigger.