Foxconn to invest ₹15,000cr in Tamil Nadu, generate 14,000 jobs

By Mudit Dube 01:45 pm Oct 13, 202501:45 pm

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn has announced a massive investment of ₹15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. The move is likely to generate as many as 14,000 new jobs in the state. The announcement was made by the state's Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on social media. He noted that this is the largest commitment ever made for Tamil Nadu so far.