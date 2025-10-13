Next Article
Foxconn invests ₹15,000cr in Tamil Nadu, creating 14,000 jobs
Business
Foxconn just announced a huge ₹15,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu, aiming to create around 14,000 jobs.
The focus is on next-gen manufacturing—think AI-driven production and high-value engineering—which is expected to boost Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector.
Foxconn desk to help coordinate projects
Tamil Nadu will get India's first "Foxconn Desk" to help coordinate projects and speed up things on the ground.
Foxconn India Chairman Robert Wu praised the state's strong governance and talented workforce as big reasons for expanding here.
Chief Minister MK Stalin promised full government support to help make Tamil Nadu a global electronics hub, moving beyond traditional manufacturing into cutting-edge innovation.