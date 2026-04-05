Foxconn Q1 2026 revenue rises 29.7% amid AI demand surge
Business
Foxconn just posted a huge 29.7% jump in first-quarter revenue for 2026, raking in T$2.13 trillion ($66.6 billion).
The surge comes from booming demand for AI products, showing how much the AI wave is boosting big tech players.
Foxconn is NVIDIA's main server supplier
As the world's top contract electronics maker (and NVIDIA's main server supplier), Foxconn is quickly becoming a key player in the global AI race.
Foxconn's push into new tech like AI is paying off, helping it stay strong and relevant even as the market shifts fast.