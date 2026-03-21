FPIs have pulled out ₹93,698 crore in March so far
So far in March 2026 (as of March 21, 2026), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net sold ₹93,698 crore of Indian stocks, nearly ₹94,000 crore and just under the record ₹94,017 crore from October 2024.
This wave of selling has been steady, on average, with about ₹7,000 crore leaving the market each trading day.
Sensex falls 8.3% this month
Big FPI withdrawals are making a real impact: the rupee just hit an all-time low of ₹92.48 per US dollar, and global uncertainty and rising oil prices are not helping.
Even though domestic investors tried to pick up the slack by attempting to absorb some of the selling, it was not enough to stop the Sensex from dropping 8.3% this month.
Reasons behind the sell-off
FPIs are shifting their money toward AI-focused markets like the US and Taiwan as global risks rise and US bond yields remain high.
The ongoing sell-off shows investors are feeling cautious about India for now.