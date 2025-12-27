FPIs pull out record ₹1.58L crore from Indian equities in 2025
Foreign investors have pulled a record ₹1.58 lakh crore ($18 billion) out of Indian stocks this year.
This huge exit has dragged the rupee down, making it Asia's weakest currency for now.
On the bright side, domestic investors stepped up, helping to steady the market.
Why does this matter?
These big moves signal major shifts in India's financial scene—December alone saw ₹22,130 crore in equity sales on exchanges, and weekly flows flipped quickly from gains to losses.
For young investors or anyone tracking their money, it's a reminder that global events can shake things up fast.
What's behind all this?
A bunch of factors: a weaker rupee, delays in US-India trade deals, and pricey stock valuations made India less attractive for foreign funds. Year-end portfolio reshuffling also played a role.
Still, experts like VK Vijayakumar think things could bounce back next year as India's economy keeps growing.