Foreign investors withdraw ₹39,500cr from Indian markets in 5 days

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have continued their selling spree in the Indian markets for the fifth consecutive session. On March 13, they pulled out a net ₹7,491.51 crore (approximately $811.18 million), according to data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). In total, FPIs have withdrawn a whopping ₹39,450.60 crore from Indian markets over five trading sessions between March 9 and March 13.

Market impact Indian equity market worst hit by FPI exodus The Indian equity market has been the worst hit by this FPI exodus, with net outflows of ₹7,375.05 crore on March 13 alone. The stock exchange segment witnessed net equity sales worth ₹7,311.10 crore while the primary market and others segment saw a net outflow of ₹63.95 crore during this period. Gross equity purchases stood at ₹16,081.97 crore against gross sales of ₹23,457.02 crore during this period.

Debt market Debt instruments market shows mixed response The debt instruments market has shown a mixed response to the ongoing FPI withdrawals. The Debt-General limit segment turned positive with a net inflow of ₹503.92 crore, mainly due to primary market activity worth ₹765.42 crore in purchases. However, Debt-FAR continued to be under pressure with net outflows of ₹511.52 crore during this period.

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Expert opinion Global factors impacting FPI sentiment, says expert Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the sustained FPI selling continued unabated in March. He attributed this trend to weakness in global equity markets due to the West Asia war, rupee depreciation, and concerns over high crude prices impacting India's growth and corporate earnings. "FPIs regard South Korea, Taiwan, and China as better markets to invest since they are relatively cheaper than India even after the recent correction," he added.

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