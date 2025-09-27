FPIs pull out ₹15,000 crore in 5 days
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) yanked out ₹15,096 crore from Indian markets over five trading sessions ending September 26, 2025.
Most of this—₹12,734 crore—came from stocks, sparking a nearly 2.7% drop in both Nifty and Sensex for the week.
FPI exit signals rising nerves
FPIs are big players who help set the mood for our markets. Their quick exit signals rising nerves about global trade tensions and local challenges.
The rupee also slid to 88.67 against the US dollar during this time—a sign that caution is high among foreign investors.
Mutual funds also pulling out
It's not just FPIs; mutual funds pulled out ₹608 crore too, mostly from equity schemes.
Global worries like new US H1B visa limits and possible steep tariffs on Indian pharma brands are spooking investors further.
Meanwhile, heavy FPI action in derivatives points to more market swings ahead as uncertainty continues.