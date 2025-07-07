Next Article

Business • Jul 07, 2025 FPIs pull out ₹5,700 crore in early July

Foreign investors just took out ₹5,772 crore from Indian stocks in the first week of July 2025—a sharp turnaround after months of steady buying.

The main reasons? Uncertainty around the India-US trade deal and worries about possible new global tariffs.

Even though they put in over ₹31,000 crore between April and June, total outflows for this year have now crossed ₹1 lakh crore thanks to big withdrawals earlier.